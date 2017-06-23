CS School Board Slated To Consider Final Action In July On New Campus Boundary Policy

College Station school board members could take final action next month on a first ever policy to establish a formal procedure for adjusting campus boundaries.

Four trustees who attended this week’s meeting…Valerie Jochen, Jeff Harris, Quinn Williams, and Michael Schaefer…had no opposition to the latest draft.

Click HERE to read and download the draft policy presented at the June 20, 2017 CSISD board of trustees meeting.

Superintendent Clark Ealy talked about altering student enrollment options before exploring boundary changes or considering building additions or adding new campuses.

Board vice president Jeff Harris wanted to further define the role of community committees, which would be an option for future boards. That’s after he was left with questions after committees made recommendations last year.

The proposal calls for the board to receive an update each January, reviewing various categories. That includes whether student population is between 85 and 110 percent of building capacity and the socio-economic makeup of the student body.