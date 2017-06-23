Bryan Amateur Radio Club Field Day

This weekend, the Bryan Amateur Radio Club is hosting their annual Field Day event.

Philip Gates said the nationwide event is a great way for the public to learn what amateur radio operators do for the community.

“If people come out, they’re going to see us using our equipment, set up on the spot, with portable generators, emergency power. We’re going to have antennas that we are going to erect there in the park,” said Gates.

Gates said there will also testing opportunities for license exams and upgrades. The two-day event is at Brian Bachmann Park in College Station.

