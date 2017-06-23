Arrests Of Repeat Offenders And Accused Theft Of Credit Cards

A Bryan man previously warned to stay away from a College Station apartment complex was arrested after he was found in another vacant unit. According to the arrest report, 27 year old Tamont Givens is accused of having $7,600 dollars of stolen property from a neighboring unit at The Marc apartments on Harvey Road. According to online jail records, this is Givens second arrest in the last three months and the fourth in the last year and a half.

For the third time this month, College Station police has arrested a Bryan man. It’s the second time in 15 days that 27 year old Dejaveon Washington is accused of violating a protection order. According to CSPD arrest reports, officers were sent to an apartment to investigate a report of marijuana and firearms. Washington, who was one of the occupants, was arrested for possessing a handgun as a convicted felon. He is also in jail after being accused of violating protection orders that are related to a June first arrest for assaulting and injuring a woman.

A Navasota woman was arrested in a College Station motel room on charges of possessing four credit cards that did not belong to her. Police received a call from one of the victims that her card was used without her consent for a multiple night stay at the E-Z Travel Inn. According to the arrest report, a motel employee said they manually entered the credit card number after the card would not scan. In the motel room, officers found a pre-paid gift card that had no numbers on it and a label maker with four sets of labels matching the credit card numbers of the victims. That led to the arrest of 33 year old Stephanie Hood for fraudulent possession of identifying information.