United Way Of The Brazos Valley Closes Its 2016-2017 Community Campaign

United Way of the Brazos Valley will be distributing $625,000 dollars to member agencies.

That’s $175,000 short of this year’s goal.

Incoming United Way board chair Debbie Eller says one factor that led to decreased giving was the increase in the number of opportunities that are available.

President Alison Prince says agencies will be getting their full allocations. That’s because a nearly equal amount was saved when funding was not used to fund one of the member’s programs.

While the community campaign was down, the state employees charitable campaign increased by six percent from last year.

Click below for comments from Alison Prince and Debbie Eller, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.