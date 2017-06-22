U.S. Senate Releases Its Version Of Obamacare Repeal And Replace

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Senate Republicans unveil health care bill scuttling Obama law, cuts Medicaid, slashes taxes for wealthy.

Click HERE to be directed to the “Discussion Draft – Senate Republican Health Care Bill”.

Thanks to Senator John Cornyn of Texas for the link.

Statement from Senator John Cornyn:

“After years of debate, hearings, and stories from folks harmed by Obamacare, today is a critical step towards delivering on our promise to provide the relief Texans so desperately need.

“Our plan will help lower skyrocketing costs, protect patients with pre-existing conditions, and ensure Medicaid is there for the Texans who need it most. Under this plan, gone are the days where people are forced to buy insurance they don’t want and can’t afford.

“The time to close the book on Obamacare is now. Our plan will help deliver access to better care at a price the American people can actually afford.”