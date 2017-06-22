Three Teens Arrested for Burglary and Theft of a Firearm

College Station police credit a citizen calling in suspicious activity leading to the arrest of three teenagers for burglary.

According to the arrest report, officers responded to the 9200 block of Brookwater Drive in the Wood Creek subdivision just before 5 a.m., where they located 18 year-olds Trevor and Tyler Bagby of College Station and a 13 year-old male juvenile.

Police determined the teens took property from a vehicle in the 8900 block of Driftwood, and had also taken a gun from another vehicle they burglarized.

The firearm and other items were recovered and returned to the owners.

The Bagby’s were booked into the CSPD holding facility, and the juvenile was taken to the Brazos County Juvenile Detention Center.