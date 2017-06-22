Proposed Closing Of Bryan Railroad Crossing Dominates Town Hall Meeting

Opponents were heard Wednesday night at a gathering about the idea of closing the Groesbeck Street railroad crossing in Bryan.

Councilman Reuben Marin, who sponsored the town hall focusing on the proposed downtown quiet zone, wants members of the downtown quiet zone advisory committee to hear from those speakers.

Click HERE to read and download the presentation shared at the town hall meeting, courtesy of the city of Bryan.

Some of the speakers want the estimated $4 to nearly $6 million dollars for the quiet zone go towards fixing existing city infrastructure.

Opponents also included businessowners who said they would be affected by closing the Groesbeck crossing, which generates nearly 8,000 vehicles a day.

Click below to hear some of the public comments and an interview WTAW’s Scott Delucia did with councilman Reuben Marin: