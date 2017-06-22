Phillips & Champ Named PING All-Americans

NORMAN, Okla. — Texas A&M’s Chandler Phillips and Cameron Champ were honored Thursday as the pair was selected as PING All-Americans by the Golf Coaches Association of America. Phillips garnered a spot on the second team while Champ was named a third team performer.

The dynamic Aggie duo stood out as one of college golf’s best one-two combinations this season as the pair has garnered First Team All-SEC and PING All-Central Region accolades as well as being named semifinalists for the 2017 Division I Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award.

Phillips, who represented the Aggies as an individual at the NCAA Championship, has posted a pair of individual titles this campaign, winning the Golfweek Conference Challenge and the John Burns Intercollegiate. The sophomore’s season scoring average of 71.15 not only led the Aggies but ranked 10thin school history while his 29 rounds of par or better were the most in a single season by an Aggie golfer.

The Huntsville, Texas, native punched his ticket to the NCAA Championship by standing out as the NCAA Sammamish Regional’s top individual on a non-advancing team, finishing seventh in the player standings.

Champ, meanwhile, also put together one of best seasons in program history by maintaining a 71.50 scoring average during 34 rounds as a junior. The Sacramento, Calif., native enjoyed one tournament title and five top-five finishes while posting a red-hot finish to the year with top-six finishes in five of his last seven events.

Champ also stood out as the Aggies’ top golfer at the SEC Championship by finishing in a tie for fifth while going a perfect 3-0 in match play. Additionally, Champ turned heads at the 2017 U.S. Open as he shined as one of only two amateurs to make the cut before finishing 32nd overall.

It marks the first time Texas A&M has enjoyed multiple All-America selections since the 2010-11 campaign when Jordan Russell (2nd Team), Nacho Elvira (3rd Team) and Cameron Peck (Honorable Mention) all garnered the recognition.

—

DIVISION I PING ALL-AMERICA TEAM

First Team

Sam Burns, LSU

Wyndham Clark, Oregon

Patrick Martin, Vanderbilt

Maverick McNealy, Stanford

Dylan Meyer, Illinois

Collin Morikawa, California

John Oda, UNLV

Jimmy Stanger, Virginia

Braden Thornberry, Ole Miss

Will Zalatoris, Wake Forest

Second Team

Sean Crocker, Southern California

Jared du Toit, Arizona State

Doug Ghim, Texas

Nick Hardy, Illinois

Rico Hoey, Southern California

Chandler Phillips , Texas A&M

Matthias Schwab, Vanderbilt

Alejandro Tosti, Florida

Dylan Wu, Northwestern

Norman Xiong, Oregon

Third Team

Dawson Armstrong, Lipscomb

Cameron Champ , Texas A&M

Cristobal Del Solar, Florida State

Theo Humphrey, Vanderbilt

Matthew Perrine, Baylor

Doc Redman, Clemson

Scottie Scheffler, Texas

Greyson Sigg, Georgia

Justin Suh, Southern California

Sahith Theegala, Pepperdine

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics