Fiers picks up fourth straight win for Astros; Toronto’s Big first inning sinks Rangers

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Carlos Correa hit a home run and Mike Fiers struck out five over six innings to win his fourth straight decision as the majors-best Houston Astros beat the Athletics 5-1 for their ninth straight victory in Oakland. Evan Gattis hit a two-run single in the sixth to break a scoreless tie and back Fiers. The right-hander also won his seventh straight road decision in his last 11 away outings for Houston.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Darwin Barney’s two-run homer capped a six-run first inning and the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 7-5 win over the Texas Rangers. Ryan Goins drove in three runs for Toronto, including a two-run double in the first immediately before Barney’s homer off Tyson Ross. Joey Gallo had three extra-base hits for Texas, including an inside-the-park homer. It was Gallo’s 19th homer this season.