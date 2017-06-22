Bryan School Board Awards Contract For Rudder High Expansion And Renovation

An expansion at Bryan’s Rudder high school is now on an extremely fast track.

That follows board approval this week of a $3,043,332 dollar contract to add a building for Rudder’s ag program and renovate three existing portable buildings to expand cosmetology and barber programs.

Windsor says all the options were included in the contract, and the total was $250,000 dollars under budget.

Bryan ISD’s construction manager, Jeff Windsor, says the new space for cosmetology and barbering will be ready for the start of school in two months.

Windsor says they will move into the new ag building over Christmas break.

Originally, this part of the November 2014 bond issue was to add six traditional classrooms at Rudder. The board made the change last January in order to grow career and technology programs.

Click below for comments from Bryan ISD construction manager Jeff Windsor.