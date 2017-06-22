Aggie Baseball Announces Team Award Winners

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Baseball announced their annual list of team honors Thursday after the Aggies concluded the 2017 campaign with a 41-23 record, extending their school-record string of consecutive NCAA Championship appearances to 11 seasons, claiming their ninth overall NCAA Regional title and appearing in their sixth College World Series.

MARION PUGH MOST VALUABLE PLAYER – Braden Shewmake

Freshman Braden Shewmake was awarded the Marion Pugh Most Valuable Player Award. He was the only Aggie to start all 64 games. On the year, he batted .328 with 90 hits, 47 runs, 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 69 RBI and 11 stolen bases. Shewmake logged a .529 slugging percentage. His 34 RBI in SEC play ranked third in the league. He hit .307 with 15 runs, five doubles and seven home runs in conference action.

Shewmake filled up his trophy case in 2016. In addition to earning the Aggies’ first SEC Freshman of the Year honor, he was named All-America First Team by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball and the NCBWA and All-America Second Team by ABCA and D1Baseball.com. Collegiate Baseball named him National Freshman of the Year and the NCBWA christened Shewmake the District VII Player of the Year.

C.E. “PAT” OLSEN OUTSTANDING PITCHER AWARD – Kaylor Chafin

Junior Kaylor Chafin was one of the nation’s top relief pitchers and was selected by his teammates to receive the C.E. “Pat” Olsen Outstanding Pitcher Award.

Chafin finished the year with a 7-2 record with three saves, a 2.33 ERA, .204 opponent batting average and 72 strikeouts in 77.1 innings. Chafin had a run to remember from April 1 to May 16 as he worked 11 relief appearances without giving up a run. Over the span, Chafin scattered seven hits and five walks while striking out 30 over 26.1 innings. He posted a 5-0 record and held opponents to a .083 batting average during the stretch.

The Sweeny, Texas-native appeared in 14 games in league play, notching a 5-0 record with a 1.96 ERA, .164 opponent batting average and 35 strikeouts in 36.2 innings.

WALLY MOON AWARD – Cole Bedford

The Wally Moon Award is given annually to the player who shows the most improvement from the fall to the end of the season. This year sophomore Cole Bedford was chosen by his teammates as the recipient of the honor.

Bedford, who labored to hit .143 as a freshman, was one of the Texas A&M’s top hitters this season. He batted .301 (53-for-176) with 24 runs, 13 doubles, one triple, three home runs and 26 RBI.

In SEC action, Bedford batted .277 with 11 runs, eight doubles, two home runs and 13 RBI.

MARION PUGH SPIRIT AWARD – Baine Schoenvogel

A consummate teammate, junior Baine Schoenvogel was recognized for his efforts by his teammates. They awarded him the Marion Pugh Spirit Award, which is given annually to the player who is most instrumental to team unity and who provides valuable leadership both on and off the field.

Schoenvogel batted .250 (7-for-28) on the season with seven runs, two doubles, two home runs and four RBI. He added eight walks on boasted a .417 on-base percentage.

As the team’s leader in the dugout, he made the most of his opportunities when called upon. He led the squad with five pinch-hits, batting 5-for-12 with one double, two home runs, four RBI, three walks and a .533 on-base percentage “in a pinch”.

LORAINE B. AND WILLIAM B. “BREEZY” BREAZEALE RBI AWARD – Braden Shewmake

Shewmake was the Aggies’ best run-producer, earning the Loraine B. and William B. “Breezy” Breazeale RBI Award.

The Wylie, Texas-native drove in 69 runs, the most among NCAA Division I freshmen in 2017. The tally was the most by an Aggie since 2008.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics