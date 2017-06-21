Pittman named Head Girls Track and Field Coach at Bryan High

Bryan ISD would like to announce that Jennifer Pittman will be moved into the role as Head Girls Track Coach at Bryan High. She will be replacing Stacy Beal who retired from teaching at the end of the 2017 school year.

Coach Pittman is an A&M graduate and has been with Bryan ISD for 10 years. She was the Girls Coordinator at Sam Rayburn Middle School for 4 years and became an assistant volleyball and track coach for Bryan High in 2012.

Story courtesy of Bryan ISD