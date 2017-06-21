Man Found Not Guilty By Reason Of Insanity Will Receive Outpatient Mental Health Treatment

A former Texas A&M PhD student from China returned to a Brazos County courtroom this month after he was found not guilty by reason of insanity last August from the stabbing of a College Station emergency room nurse in January 2014.

The judge who issued the insanity ruling decided that 26 year old Yuchen Lei can receive outpatient treatment from a local source.

Until the judge determines the specific conditions, Lei remains in the Brazos County jail.

Tuesday’s ruling followed a three day hearing that included testimony from mental health experts and other evidence presented by the lawyers representing Lei and the district attorney’s office.

The nurse, who has returned to work, was stabbed because Lei thought the nurse was conspiring with the Chinese government.

According to online jail records, Lei is also being held for immigration authorities.