Looking For A Dog That Bit Someone In Northgate

From College Station police:

On 6/20/17, College Station Animal Control received a report of a dog bite that happened around 12:30am-1:00am in the 300 block of Church St.

The victim was interacting with another patron’s dog. The victim was hugging and kissing the dog while it was laying on the floor. The dog bit the victim when they stood up to leave.

The owner was described as a male, with a small beard. The victim also said the dog was a male, medium-large in size, white, and with erect ears. The dog appeared to be a Husky mix.

College Station Animal Control is asking for help from the public in locating the dog in the bite. The dog needs to be located and observed to rule out possible rabies exposure to the victim.

If you have any information about this case, please call (979)764-3600.