Local Crimes And Arrests

There appears to be an increase in property crimes in the twin cities.

Between June 15th and 19th, College Station and Bryan police have received reports from 77 victims. 50 were in College Station.

More than half of the combined total, 39, are the victims of one form or another of a theft. On June 20th, Bryan police received an additional five thefts.

Another 24 victims between the 15th and 19th were hit by a burglar to their vehicle, home, or office.

During the same time frame, police made three arrests on burglary charges.

Bryan police made an arrest last weekend from a residential burglary that was reported in March. According to the arrest report, 30 year old Jose Ramirez-Medina admitted entering a former roommate’s home on Lucky Street and taking an estimated $2,000 dollars, two 55-inch televisions, and a laptop. According to jail records, Medina is also being held for immigration authorities.

Bryan police responded to a call the night before last from a victim watching someone remove stereo equipment from his SUV that was parked outside a bar. The victim said as the suspect drove away he hit another parked vehicle. The victim followed the suspect into a trailer park, where he met with officers. That led to finding the suspect, his vehicle, and the stolen property. 28 year old Steven Tates was arrested for burglary of a motor vehicle with two prior convictions.

And 19 year old Adeline Gilbert of College Station told College Station police she entered a car parked at University Place condos Monday morning because she recognized some property that belonged to her. She was arrested after the owner of the car said she did not have permission to be in his car or remove any property.