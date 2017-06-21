Evacuation And Street Closure After Contractor Hits Natural Gas Line

A handful of families are displaced following a natural gas leak in College Station.

Atmos Energy spokesman Chace Murphy says about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, a contractor hit a four inch line while trying to bore under Southwest Parkway near Dexter.

The earliest five families will be able to return and when Southwest Parkway is reopened between Welsh and Medina is estimated at 8 p.m.

Click below for comments from Chace Murphy, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.