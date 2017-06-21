Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, June 21st, 2017

Representative Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) discussed Rep. Steve Scalise’s health status, how life changes for him and other politicians because of the shooting, Republican election victories, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, June 21.

Click below to hear Bill Flores visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

BillFlores062117

Posted by on Jun 21 2017.

