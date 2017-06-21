Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, June 21st, 2017
Representative Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) discussed Rep. Steve Scalise’s health status, how life changes for him and other politicians because of the shooting, Republican election victories, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, June 21.
Click below to hear Bill Flores visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
