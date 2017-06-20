Wednesday Town Hall On Proposed Downtown Bryan Quiet Zone

From Bryan city councilman Reuben Marin:

Councilman Reuben Marin (City of Bryan, SMD 1) will host a Town Hall Meeting at St. Teresa Catholic Church 1212 Lucky Street Bryan, TX on Wednesday, June 21st from 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM.

The Town Hall Meeting will focus on a potential Downtown Quiet Zone, and a corresponding potential recommendation for closure of the Groesbeck Railroad Crossing.

A quiet zone refers to implementing “a stretch of track along which trains do not routinely sound their horn at railroad crossings.”

It is being considered as an issue to improve quality of life/residency along portions of existing railroad track that are near residential areas.

To implement such a zone, “extensive interaction is required between the communities desiring the quiet zone, the governmental agencies with jurisdiction over the railroad crossings, the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), and the railroad companies who either own or have operating rights over the tracks being considered.”*

Gary Schatz, a City of Bryan Transportation and Engineering Consultant, will provide a presentation on the Downtown Quiet Zone, as well as information on the Groesbeck Railroad Crossing. He will also answer questions regarding both subjects.

Citizens are encouraged to attend and provide feedback on the Downtown Quiet Zone, and a corresponding potential recommendation for closure of the Groesbeck Railroad Crossing.

Click below for comments from Reuben Marin at the June 13, 2017 Bryan city council meeting: