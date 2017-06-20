Update On Bryan City Projects & Local Development

The last Bryan city council meeting included more updates on city projects and local developments.

According to city manager Kean Register, the city received a conditional use permit request has been filed to build 11 townhomes at the end of Red Rock Drive, which is off of Villa Maria.

Nearby, at 29th and Villa Maria, a proposed site plan was received to turn a former service station into a convenience store.

An update on city parks projects included approving the final draft design at Sienna Park, construction is underway on new pavilions at Williamson Park and restrooms at Astin Park, and an unusable play structure at Tiffany Park was being removed.

Register also provided an update on new residential developments, new restaurants, and construction of new streets and utilities.