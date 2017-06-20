Three Hours Of Bryan School Board’s Four Hour Meeting Held Behind Closed Doors

Monday night’s Bryan school board meeting lasted four hours.

Just over three hours was spent behind closed doors with the board’s lawyer.

Some of the time, according to the agenda, was to consider “pending or contemplated legal action or a settlement offer”. Board president Trey Moore and the district’s communications director both refused to say whether that was about Tommy Wallis’s buyout that Moore and three other members (Doug Wunneburger, Felicia Benford, and Ruthie Waller) approved last September.

The board also met privately to consider calling a special election to raise property taxes two cents to generate another $3 million in state money.

Also in secret, the board continued to discuss its opposition to the expansion of the Saint-Gobain ceramics plant in west Bryan. That’s after the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality granted the district’s request for an administrative hearing on Saint-Gobain’s application, which will be held at a date to be determined later this year.

And the list included an unidentified personnel matter.