One Of Two Men “Hitting Acid” In The Hospital & The Other In Jail

College Station firefighters arrived at a rescue call during the midnight hour Tuesday hearing a man say “he was going to have to kill someone.”

That resulted in the firefighters contacting police, who arrested a College Station man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the arrest report, three witnesses told police that 20 year old John Powers slit a man’s throat three times while they were both “hitting acid” inside a home on Toni Court, located off Rock Prairie west of Wellborn Road.

Witnesses also told police they were caught off guard by what they described as an unprovoked attack.

The victim is hospitalized in stable condition and Powers was taken to jail after he was taken to the hospital and cleared by doctors.

The Brazos County jail has not posted a mugshot of John Powers.