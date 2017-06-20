Juneteenth Heritage Celebration at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site

Washington on the Brazos State Park invites you to their first ever Juneteenth Heritage Celebration on Saturday, June 24th.

Jon Failor, Interpreter Park Ranger, said they wanted to share the unique history and culture of the African American community in the Brazos Valley.

The event includes guest speakers, living history demonstrations, and church choir performances.

Failor said this year’s main speaker is Hugh McElroy, the first African American football player to start in a game for Texas A&M in 1970.

The free program is 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Park. Click here for more information.

Click below to hear Jon Failor visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

JonFailor061217