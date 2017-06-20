GAME PREVIEW: COLLEGE WORLD SERIES – TCU

OMAHA, Nebraska – The Texas A&M Aggies continue play in their sixth College World Series as they battle the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs in a 1 pm elimination contest Tuesday at TD Ameritrade Park.

The Aggies’ postseason run has been sparked by NICK CHORUBY who is batting .481 (13-for-27) with seven RBI.

Head coach ROB CHILDRESS entered College World Series play with 499 career wins. With more win he joins Mark Johnson (876) and Tom Chandler (660) as Aggie coaches to rack up 500 wins.

STEPHEN KOLEK gets the start on the mound for the Aggies. In his 15 starts in 2017, Kolek is 4-4 with a 3.59 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 87.2 innings. He had his best career outing in the Aggies’ NCAA Regional clinching win at Houston, working 8.1 innings with two runs, one earned, on five hits and one walk while striking out nine.

BRADEN SHEWMAKE, who has earned All-America accolades from everyone who hands them out along with being named SEC Freshman of the Year, is hitting .330 (89-for-270) with 47 runs, 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 68 RBI. Shewmake ranks 15th in the nation in RBI (68) and 19th in the nation in hits (89). He leads all Division I freshmen in hits and RBI.

Texas A&M is playing in their school-record 11th consecutive NCAA Championship.

The contest will be televised on ESPN with Tom Hart (play-by-play), Chris Burke (analyst), Ben McDonald (analyst) and Mike Rooney (field analyst) on the call. The game will be available for viewing on ESPN3. ESPN3 provides events to ESPN subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One). All three games will air on SportsRadio 1150/102.7 The Zone.

TEXAS A&M AGGIES (41-22, 16-14 SEC) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (47-17, 16-8 Big 12)

TD Ameritrade Park (24,000) • Omaha, Nebraska

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• TUESDAY: #32 Stephen Kolek (So., RHP, 4-4, 3.59 ERA) vs. TBA

SCHEDULE 1 pm TELEVISION ESPN • Tom Hart (play-by-play), Chris Burke (color analyst), Ben McDonald (color analyst), Mike Rooney (field analyst) RADIO SportsRadio 1150/102.7 The Zone • Dave South (play-by-play) LIVE VIDEO ESPN3 (WatchESPN credentials required through cable provider) LIVE AUDIO 12thMan.com LIVE STATS NCAA.com RANKINGS Texas A&M – 8th (CB), 17th (NCBWA); TCU – 5th (NCBWA & CB), 6th (D1B), 7th (BA & USAT) SERIES HISTORY Texas A&M leads 162-93-4

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics