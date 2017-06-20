Home » Featured Stories, News » Bryan Collegiate High School Entering Its 10th Year

Bryan Collegiate High School Entering Its 10th Year

Posted by Featured Stories, News Tuesday, June 20th, 2017

Bryan school board members were reminded at this week’s meeting this will be the 10th year of Bryan Collegiate High School (BCHS).

Before the board unanimously approved the annual charter and calendar, principal Christina Richardson reviewed the school’s performance and previewed new support systems for BCHS students.

061917-Christina-Richardson-introductory-comments.mp3

 

Richardson then fielded questions from board members that dealt mostly with the student selection process and how to handle future growth.

061917-questions-from-Bryan-school-board-members.mp3

 

Click HERE to read and download the Bryan Collegiate High School presentation to the BISD school board June 19, 2017.

Screen shot from Bryan ISD handout, showing last year’s student population demographics at Bryan Collegiate High School.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=116819

Posted by on Jun 20 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-