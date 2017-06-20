Bryan Collegiate High School Entering Its 10th Year

Bryan Collegiate High School Entering Its 10th YearFeatured Stories, News Tuesday, June 20th, 2017
Bryan school board members were reminded at this week’s meeting this will be the 10th year of Bryan Collegiate High School (BCHS).
Before the board unanimously approved the annual charter and calendar, principal Christina Richardson reviewed the school’s performance and previewed new support systems for BCHS students.061917-Christina-Richardson-introductory-comments.mp3
Richardson then fielded questions from board members that dealt mostly with the student selection process and how to handle future growth.061917-questions-from-Bryan-school-board-members.mp3
Click HERE to read and download the Bryan Collegiate High School presentation to the BISD school board June 19, 2017.
Posted by Bill Oliver on Jun 20 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.