Bryan Collegiate High School Entering Its 10th Year

Bryan school board members were reminded at this week’s meeting this will be the 10th year of Bryan Collegiate High School (BCHS).

Before the board unanimously approved the annual charter and calendar, principal Christina Richardson reviewed the school’s performance and previewed new support systems for BCHS students.

Richardson then fielded questions from board members that dealt mostly with the student selection process and how to handle future growth.

Click HERE to read and download the Bryan Collegiate High School presentation to the BISD school board June 19, 2017.

