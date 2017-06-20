Astros Best A’s 4-1 in Oakland, Rangers Fall to Blue Jays 7-6

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – George Springer hit his 20th home run, Jake Marisnick

and Derek Fisher also went deep and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland

Athletics 4-1. Evan Gattis and Alex Bregman both doubled twice to help the

Astros improve to a major league-best 24-8 on the road while winning their

seventh straight at the Coliseum.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Kendrys Morales hit a go-ahead single after a tying

single by Josh Donaldson in the ninth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the

Texas Rangers 7-6 in a matchup of AL Division Series opponents the past two

seasons. The Blue Jays won despite blowing a 5-1 lead in their first visit to

Texas since last postseason, when they won the first two games in a best-of-five

sweep that was their second straight ALDS victory over the two-time defending AL

West champs.