New Suspect Composite Drawings Released In Unsolved 1981 College Station Murder

Update:

The Brazos County sheriff’s office was notified the National Geographic Explorer episode involving this unsolved murder will air Monday night (June 19 2017) at 9 p.m. central time.

Original story:

Brazos County sheriff Chris Kirk unveiled new composite drawings of a man suspected in an unsolved murder that took place in College Station in December 1981.

A new DNA technology was used to create a man around the age of 25 and a man at 70 years old.

The victim, 40 year old Virginia Freeman, was stabbed multiple times, struck, and strangled at the site of a home she was showing as a realtor located on Greens Prairie Road.

The sheriff says DNA used in the sample was taken from under Freeman’s fingernail.

According to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, anyone can submit information to the Brazos County Crime Stoppers hotline at 979-775- TIPS (8477), through the Texas Ranger Cold Case website or call the DPS missing persons hotline at 1-800-346-3243.

The DPS Texas Rangers’ Unsolved Homicides website provides information on more than 75 cases in an effort to help garner public interest in unsolved or “cold cases.” Texas Crime Stoppers recently began offering rewards (funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division and administered by DPS) of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for any cold case listed on the website. For more information, visit the Texas Ranger cold case website at: http://www.dps.texas.gov/TexasRangers/UnsolvedHomicides/index.htm.

As part of a DPS public awareness program, one case from the Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation (Cold Case) Program is featured each month in an effort to generate new investigative leads and bring attention to these cold cases. The Texas Crime Stoppers reward is increased up to $6,000 for the featured case in hopes that the higher reward money will generate additional tips. The higher reward amount will only be paid if the tip is submitted before the next case is featured.

The Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program was created to assist Texas law enforcement agencies investigating unsolved murders or violent serial crimes. Since there is no statute of limitations for the offense of murder, investigators pursue these cases to a successful resolution or until no viable leads remain.

Click below for comments from Chris Kirk.