Easterwood Airport Update At The Last Bryan City Council Meeting

The Bryan city council received a tease last Tuesday’s workshop about future news at Easterwood Airport.

That includes a possible announcement by United Airlines, according to airport manager Josh Abramson.

Inside McKenzie Terminal, Abramson says new restrooms are now open for passengers who have cleared security.

Construction continues on TSA’s new facilities, which after that project is completed will allow passengers to pay for the added convenience of a quicker screening through security.

Outside the terminal, Abramson says the area where motorists pay for parking is now covered, and there are improvements to reduce flooding on the road exiting the airport.

Abramson also presented the council with data from a recently completed marketing survey and the economic impact generated by those who work at the airport and total visitors who pass through the airport.

Click below for comments from Josh Abramson from the June 13, 2017 Bryan city council workshop.

Click HERE to read and download the presentation given to the Bryan city council from Josh Abramson.