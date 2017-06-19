Champ Finishes 32nd at U.S. Open

ERIN, Wisconsin — After an impressive showing that saw him turn heads while competing against some of the world’s top professional golfers, Texas A&M’s Cameron Champ ended play at the 2017 U.S. Open in a tie for 32nd place.

Champ (70-69-73-76=288, E) stood out as one of only two amateurs to make the cut at Erin Hills and wowed spectators as he topped all players in driving distance at 334.40 yards compared to the average of 302.2 for the entire field.

Brooks Koepka, meanwhile, finished atop the leaderboard at 16-under to claim his first major title.

During Texas A&M’s 2016-17 campaign, Champ put together one of best seasons in program history by maintaining a 71.50 scoring average during 34 rounds as a junior. The Sacramento, Calif., native enjoyed one tournament title and five top-five finishes while posting a red-hot finish to the year with top-six finishes in five of his last seven events.

Champ also stood out as the Aggies’ top golfer at the SEC Championship by finishing in a tie for fifth while going a perfect 3-0 in match play.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics