Bryan City Council Updated On Rebuilding Intersection Of George Bush & Wellborn

The Texas Department of Transportation and the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) continue to solicit your input in the future reconstruction of the intersection of Wellborn Road and George Bush Drive.

Click HERE to be directed to the public survey.

At the last Bryan city council meeting, members had a variety of reactions after TTI’s Tim Lomax said the estimated cost of the project is between $40 and $50 million dollars.

Dr. Lomax said the most aggressive construction schedule would close the entire intersection for six months, reopen Wellborn, then take another three months to finish George Bush.

Lomax told the council he has met with various constituencies at A&M about adjusting class and work schedules to spread out traffic in what he says is the fourth largest downtown area in Texas.

Construction is not scheduled to start until 2022, or until after FM 2818 is expanded between FM 60 and Wellborn Road…something that is slated to start after the new interchange is finished at 2818 and 60 by Easterwood Airport.