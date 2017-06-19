Another Dog Bite Victim In Bryan

From the city of Bryan:

The Bryan Animal Services Division is asking for the public’s help in locating a dog that bit a person on June 18, 2017 around 10 AM near the intersection of Waco and Paris Street in Bryan, TX.

The animal was described as a large, dark brindle Pitbull with light streaks of hair and was last seen coming from Eureka Street when the bite occurred.

The animal needs to be located so it may be observed to rule out possible rabies exposure.

If the animal cannot be found, the person bitten may have to undergo rabies treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Bryan Animal Control at 979-361-3888.