Texas A&M System Inviting Developers To Submit Proposals For Intergenerational Project

The Texas A&M system is now taking proposals from developers interested another public private partnership…building a combination of senior living and early childhood facilities that would have an A&M educational component.

Vice chancellor for business services Phillip Ray says this will involve A&M students from multiple disciplines…including the Health Science Center/College of Medicine and the College of Education.

Proposed locations are the University Services complex…which many still call the former T-I building east of Veterans Park…and/or system property across Texas Avenue from Cafe Eccell.

Other system public private partnerships includes Century Square, A&M’s new hotel and conference center north of Kyle Field, and the Park West student housing complex at George Bush and Penberthy.

Click below for the 35 minute interview with Phillip Ray and WTAW’s Bill Oliver.