Congressman Flores Comments On House Passage Of Three Health Insurance Bills

Statement from the office of congressman Bill Flores of Bryan:

“This week, the House continued its work to reform our health care system for the 21st century. We passed three bipartisan bills which will help expand health care options for hardworking American families while protecting taxpayer dollars. The VETERAN Act gives veterans an option to purchase private health insurance under the provisions of the American Health Care Act (AHCA), using the federal tax credits included in our Obamacare replacement. The Verify First Act protects against fraud and abuse and saves taxpayer dollars by ensuring that the eligibility of all individuals is verified prior to receiving federal financial support to purchase health insurance. The Broader Options for Americans Act allows individuals who have recently lost their jobs to qualify for the tax credits established under the AHCA to help pay for COBRA and maintain continuous coverage for their family. These bills are part of the larger foundation of comprehensive health care reform initiated by House Republicans to build a 21st century heath care system that lowers costs, encourages competition and empowers hardworking American families to take control of their health care decisions.”

Click below for comments Rep. Flores made on these bills during his appearance on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs on June 14, 2017: