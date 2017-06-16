Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » College Station Councilman Jerome Rektorik on WTAW

College Station Councilman Jerome Rektorik on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Friday, June 16th, 2017

The City of College Station Place 2 Councilman Jerome Rektorik discussed project funding, impact fees, city growth, Experience BCS funding, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, June 16.

Click below to hear Jerome Rektorik visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

JeromeRektorik061617

-