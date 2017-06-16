College Station Councilman Jerome Rektorik on WTAW

College Station Councilman Jerome Rektorik on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Friday, June 16th, 2017
The City of College Station Place 2 Councilman Jerome Rektorik discussed project funding, impact fees, city growth, Experience BCS funding, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, June 16.
Click below to hear Jerome Rektorik visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=116738
