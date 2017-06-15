Myles Garrett Injured in Drills with Browns

Myles Garrett Injured in Drills with BrownsSports Thursday, June 15th, 2017
BEREA, Ohio (AP) – Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett injured his left
foot late in practice. The top overall pick in this year’s draft was rushing the
quarterback when he went down. Garrett limped to the sideline and did not return
to the workout. Coach Hue Jackson said he did not know the extent of the injury.
Garrett, who recently signed a four-year, $30.4 million contract, was slowed by
an unspecified injury earlier this spring.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=116695
Posted by Brad Mitchell on Jun 15 2017. Filed under Sports.