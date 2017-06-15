Myles Garrett Injured in Drills with Browns

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett injured his left

foot late in practice. The top overall pick in this year’s draft was rushing the

quarterback when he went down. Garrett limped to the sideline and did not return

to the workout. Coach Hue Jackson said he did not know the extent of the injury.

Garrett, who recently signed a four-year, $30.4 million contract, was slowed by

an unspecified injury earlier this spring.