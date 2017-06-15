Governor Abbott Announces 50 Vetoes

Governor Abbott announced Thursday he vetoed 50 bills passed during the legislature’s regular session.

One affects Blinn College. The governor vetoed House Bill 961, which would have allowed junior college board of trustees elections to be decided by a plurality vote instead of a majority.

There was overwhelming support in both the House and Senate…including senator Lois Kolkhorst and representative Leighton Schubert…whose districts covers Blinn’s home campus in Brenham.

Seven members of Blinn’s board are elected by voters in Washington County.

And for another year and a half, there are two Brazos County trustees appointed by the Brazos County commission.

Other supporters of HB 961 included Brazos County state senator Charles Schwertner and Brazos county state representatives John Raney and Kyle Kacal.

Click HERE to be directed to the governor’s website, accessing statements to his 50 vetoes.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Gov. Greg Abbott has vetoed 50 mostly low-profile bills approved by the Legislature, nixing everything from mandating training on sexual abuse prevention for public school students to allowing small counties to accept some mail-in election ballots.

Announced Thursday, the vetoes’ impacts weren’t far-reaching.

Many dealt with obscure or local issues.

One surprise was Abbott blocking a Republican-backed proposal that youngsters be instructed on how to avoid sexual abuse. But Abbott said he did so only because a similar measure also approved by lawmakers accomplished much the same thing while allowing families to opt out of such instruction.

The legislative session ended May 29, but Abbott has convened a 30-day special session starting July 18 to tackle 20 issues _ including a “bathroom bill” targeting transgender Texans and school vouchers.