CS Council Discusses Future Funding Of Capital Projects

The College Station city council at its last meeting received an update on the financial requirements for hundreds of millions of dollars of projects.

In the next five years, College Station has $310 million dollars of projects that are funded and another $206 million that are not funded.

Assistant city manager Jeff Kersten summarized the needs in one sentence: “We have some projects budgeted, and we need more.”

Kersten then went on with a 20 minute presentation.

Part of it was summarizing how little impact fees will go towards water, wastewater, and street projects. $2 to $3 million dollars a year in water and wastewater impact fees are projected to be collected in comparison to $203 million of projects, and $1 million a year in transportation impact fees are expected to be collected towards a list of $150 million in projects.

There was also discussion of the city possibly picking up the tab for the future construction and operational costs of new parks. Mayor Karl Mooney recently met with developers, who currently pay a parkland dedication fee that is passed on to homebuyers.

Changes to the city’s parkland dedication regulations will be considered by the parks board before going to the council for final consideration.