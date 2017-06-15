Astros Bounce Back with Win over Rangers, 13-2

HOUSTON (AP) _ Derek Fisher had two hits in his major league debut and the Astros exploded

for nine runs in the sixth inning of a 13-2 pounding of Texas. Fisher led off

the big rally with a homer and added an RBI single later in the inning to help

Houston end a three-game slide. Francis Martes picked up the victory in his

first big league start, striking out seven and giving up just one run and three

hits in five innings.