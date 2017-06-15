Astros Bounce Back with Win over Rangers, 13-2

Astros Bounce Back with Win over Rangers, 13-2Sports Thursday, June 15th, 2017
HOUSTON (AP) _ Derek Fisher had two hits in his major league debut and the Astros exploded
for nine runs in the sixth inning of a 13-2 pounding of Texas. Fisher led off
the big rally with a homer and added an RBI single later in the inning to help
Houston end a three-game slide. Francis Martes picked up the victory in his
first big league start, striking out seven and giving up just one run and three
hits in five innings.
Posted by Brad Mitchell on Jun 15 2017. Filed under Sports.