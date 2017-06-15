Arrests For Three Thefts, Impersonating As A Day Trader, Filing A False Report, And Illegal Driving & Drugs

More than $10,000 dollars of property was recovered as a Bedias man was arrested in College Station on charges of stealing from a storage unit and two vehicles. According to the arrest report, 28 year old Joseph Hall was found asleep in his truck that was parked in front of the storage unit. The victim and his father…who is a College Station officer…learned at least $9,000 dollars of property was taken from the unit. Also in Hall’s truck was sound equipment belonging to the Aggie Wranglers dance group. Hall said the property belonged to him or to his friends. The arrest report noted Hall had two prior theft convictions.

College Station police arrested a Walker County man on charges of impersonating himself as a stock day trader and attempting to sell stolen property. 23 year old Tyler Fletcher of New Waverly is accused of taking $3,500 dollars from the victim with the promise that in four months he would turn it into more than $16,000 dollars. According to the arrest report, Fletcher was not registered with the Texas Securities Commission. CSPD first interviewed Fletcher in February, after he attempted to sell an Aggie ring and $1,100 dollars of camera equipment in the police department’s parking lot. The transaction was set up by police and the person who was trying to recover her stolen ring.

Bryan police and fire responding to 9-1-1 calls earlier this month of someone trying to set a car on fire and someone firing shots outside their home have resulted in an arrest on a charge of filing false police reports. According to the arrest report, 40 year old Terrence Rogers denied making the calls, though officers found the phone associated with the calls on his bed. No photo is available of Terrence Rogers.

A Grimes County man was stopped by the same Bryan policeman twice in a five hour period. According to the arrest report, the first stop resulted in 28 year old Bradley Hendricks Jr. of Richards receiving a ticket for not having a license, having no insurance, and expired registration. The second time, Hendricks was arrested for not having a license but possessing what was thought to be methamphetamine and marijuana.