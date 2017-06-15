Aggies Have Four Selected on Final Day of MLB Draft

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A trio of Aggie pitchers were selected on the final day of 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft along with senior outfielder Nick Choruby, bringing Texas A&M’s final tally to six.

After Corbin Martin and Brigham Hill were drafted on the first two days, Cason Sherrod was the third Aggie draftee as he was selected in the 13th round by the Kansas City Royals. Sherrod has made 29 appearances out of the pen this season posting a 2.89 ERA and a 4-1 record. The junior has struck out 38 over his 43.2 innings.

The Washington Nationals took Nick Choruby in the 18th round with the 553rd overall pick. Choruby has been Texas A&M’s primary leadoff man and centerfielder throughout the season, hitting .325 with 55 runs scored and a team-high 49 walks. He has appeared in 188 games in his Aggie career and recorded 136 hits.

Turner Larkins was the fifth Aggie off the board as he was selected in the 21st round by the Toronto Blue Jays. The Arlington, Texas native has made nine appearances with five starts on the season with a 3.38 ERA. Over his A&M career, Larkins has made 23 starts with a 9-3 record.

Kaylor Chafin made it six Aggies taken in the 2017 draft when the New York Mets chose him with the 967th overall pick. The Blinn transfer pitched in a team-high 31 games, 30 of which were out of the pen. The junior registered a 2.58 ERA with a 7-2 record and 3 saves. Chafin led the Aggies with a 5-0 mark in SEC play posting a 1.96 ERA.

Five Texas A&M signees also had their names called during the draft. Adam Hall, an infielder from London, Ontario was selected with the 60th overall pick by the Baltimore Orioles. Jack Conlon, a right-handed pitching recruit from Clements High School, was also selected by Orioles a few rounds later with the 128th overall selection. Fellow Houston-area signee Tylor Fischer was drafted by the Royals in the 28th round. Colleyville righty Alex Scherff was taken in the fifth round by the Red Sox. Rounding out the signees, the Cleveland Indians selected Asa Lacy, a catcher from Kerrville, in the 31st round.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics