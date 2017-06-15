Home » Featured Stories, Sports » My Aggie Nation Podcast: Aggies follow Walker Pennington’s experience to Omaha

My Aggie Nation Podcast: Aggies follow Walker Pennington’s experience to Omaha

Thursday, June 15th, 2017

In this week’s episode, A&M outfielder Walker Pennington joins the show to break down the Aggies’ journey to Omaha and retell his experiences with the College World Series while playing for TCU. Also, Baseball America college baseball writer Michael Lananna takes a look at the whole CWS field. Finally, hosts Travis L. Brown and Zach Taylor give their predictions for the Aggies’ run in Omaha.

MyAggieNation_0614.mp3

