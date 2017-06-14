Texas & Brazos Valley Connections To The Baseball Practice Shooting

A Texas congressman and a member of his staff were among those injured following gunfire during practice of a charity baseball game Wednesday morning.

Congressman Roger Williams was on crutches after sustaining ankle and leg injuries when he dove into a dugout for cover.

Williams said he and his staff member, Zach Barth, hugged each other during the gunfire.

Barth is out of the hospital after he was shot in the leg. Williams said senator Jeff Flake of Arizona took off his belt and used it as a tourniquet on Barth’s leg.

Williams was glad to hear Thursday’s game will be played, saying “We don’t play this baseball game and we go home, they win.”

Click below for some of the comments from Congressman Roger Williams, recorded from his Twitter feed @RepRWilliams.

Two congressmen representing the Brazos Valley were also at the practice. Joe Barton…whose district used to include Bryan and College Station…also had to duck for cover along with his son.

The Associated Press reported the gunman had first fired shots at Mississippi Republican congressman Trent Kelly and missed before shooting Steve Scalise of Louisiana. Barton says Kelly was playing third base. Scalise, who was shot in the hip, was playing second. Kelly said on Twitter that he is safe.

And congressman Kevin Brady issued a news release stating he left shortly before the gunfire began.