Retirement Announced Of Longtime Prairie View A&M President

Can you name the last four presidents at Texas A&M and the last two interim presidents?

That’s the length of the tenure of the president at Prairie View A&M, who announced his retirement Tuesday.

The A&M system announced George Wright will step down once an interim is appointed, and will stay at the university as a teacher and researcher.

Dr. Wright, who started in 2003, has led a nearly 50 percent increase in enrollment along with starting several new academic programs and a significant building boom.

During Wright’s 14 years, the list of presidents and interim presidents on the flagship campus in College Station were Robert Gates, Eddie Davis, Elsa Murano, Bowen Loftin, Mark Hussey, and Michael Young.

News release from the Texas A&M system:

Dr. George Wright announced today he is stepping down as President of Prairie View A&M University and will return to teaching history full-time after an interim President is named.

“I have served this University and the Texas A&M System for 14 years, and I am proud of the progress that we have made in that time,” Dr. Wright said. “But for all of us, the time comes to lay down the responsibilities that go with a job like this one and focus on other things.”

Dr. Wright had continued to teach and do research while serving as President, but he expressed a desire to devote his time to the classroom.

“I want to thank President Wright for his steadfast leadership,” said Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp. “He touched a generation of students and faculty, and he changed lives for the better. He is to be commended, and we will miss him greatly.”

During President Wright’s tenure, Prairie View A&M’s enrollment grew from 6,500 to 9,000 while the university advanced academically, creating doctorates in education, engineering, nursing practice and juvenile justice. Both the Confucius Institute and the Honors College were also established under President Wright’s leadership.

Prairie View A&M also has enjoyed a construction boom with the opening of: a new School of Architecture building; the Don K. Clark Building, home of the College of Juvenile Justice, Psychology and Texas Crime Prevention Center; the Electrical Engineering building; the College of Nursing’s 12-story facility located in the Texas Medical Center in Houston; and new football stadium.

“I want to thank the Board of Regents of The Texas A&M University System, Chancellor Sharp, and especially, all my many friends and colleagues at this great University and our many alumni for helping make this the best 14 years anyone could ask for,” said Dr. Wright.

Statement by Dr. George Wright

After giving it a considerable amount of thought and consulting with Chancellor Sharp, I am announcing that I am stepping down as President of Prairie View A&M University as soon as an interim President can be named.

I have served this University and the Texas A&M System for 14 years, and I am proud of the progress that we have made in that time. But for all of us, the time comes to lay down the responsibilities that go with a job like this one and focus on other things. In my case, as most of you know, I have continued to teach and do research while serving as President.

What I plan to do is focus more on my research, which requires more travel and attention than I can give it in my current role.

I have decided that this is a good time because we have just put the last legislative session behind us, and we are at a point where a transition in leadership will have the least disruption on our school.

I want to thank the Board of Regents of The Texas A&M University System, Chancellor Sharp, and especially, all my many friends and colleagues at this great University and our many alumni for helping make this the best 14 years anyone could ask for.

Together, we have accomplished much:

• Enrollment has grown from 6,500 to 9,000

• Created Doctorates in Education, Engineering, Nursing Practice,and Juvenile Justice

• Established the degree programs at the Northwest Houston Center

• Created the Honors College

• Established the Confucius Institute

• The Undergraduate Medical Academy exceeds the national average of students accepted into Medical School.

• Prairie View A&M University nominated for five HBCU awards in 2015, including HBCU of the Year, Business Program of the Year and Nursing Program of the Year

• Opening of several state of the art facilities:

• The School of Architecture housed in a three story, 105,000 square-foot building.

• The Don K. Clark Building, home of the College of Juvenile Justice, Psychology and Texas Crime Prevention Center.

• The Electrical Engineering Building.

• The College of Nursing’s leading edge 12-story nursing educational facility, located in the Texas Medical Center in Houston.

• And, of course, a new football stadium.

You have made this a special job, at a special time, in a special place, and I will always be near and have you all in my heart.

Continue to do the outstanding work you have been doing, and I will watch with interest how the University proceeds in the coming years.

Thank you.