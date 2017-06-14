Reactions To Mayors Joint Statement Regarding Future Funding Of Experience BCS Agency

Last Thursday, the mayors of College Station and Bryan issued a joint statement regarding the future funding of Experience BCS, the agency formerly known as the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Quoting the statement: “For some time, the two cities have had concerns about the efficiency and effectiveness of the CVB. Discussions among representatives of both cities have indicated that exploration of alternatives for the delivery of tourism promotional services should be considered as part of the budget development process. At this time, no decisions have been made to withdraw funding. We would anticipate these discussions will be held by both cities.”

After the statement was issued, WTAW’s Bill Oliver asked College Station mayor Karl Mooney about what precipitated the joint announcement.

Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson was also asked about the statement by Scott Delucia on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs.

On Tuesday, the Bryan city council met in executive session. One of the topics for potential discussion behind closed doors was receiving legal advice regarding Experience BCS compliance with the city’s funding agreement. No action on this topic was taken following the executive session.

Following the joint statement by the mayors, the president of Experience BCS, Shannon Overby, issued this response: “City Councils of both cities assure us that they are continuing to explore ways to be good stewards of public funds as they plan their budgets for Fiscal Year 2018. As part of the budget process, the Experience Bryan-College Station (formerly the CVB) Executive Board and management met today. We discussed ways to best meet needs and priorities of both cities. We continue to work closely with leaders of both cities to grow our destination marketing programs and initiatives. Experience BCS is committed to continued excellence in serving both cities. We look forward to another exciting year of enhancing our local economy and building quality of life in Bryan-College Station and Brazos County.”

The chairman of the board for Experience BCS, Jim Ross, told WTAW News last weekend that their executive board is working to address the city’s unidentified concerns “diligently” and “in an expeditious way”. Ross also says they are “committed to transparency and to results and we’re working through that internally as a board”. Ross also told me they “are grappling with” unidentified concerns raised by both cities “that don’t need to be debated on a larger stage at this point.” Ross says they have a “unique challenge” that similar organizations don’t face in representing multiple stakeholders. That list includes Brazos County, local hotel owners, attractions and facilities, and Texas A&M.

Experience BCS received hotel occupancy tax money from both cities. This year’s allocation from College Station is $2.1 one million dollars. The Bryan council awarded $332,000. The two cities also approved a combined $367,000 to relocate the agency’s offices to the Wolf Pen Creek area in College Station.