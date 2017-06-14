24th Bryan Rotary 10 Business Performance Award Winners Are Announced

For the 24th year, the ten fastest growing small businesses in Brazos County over the last three years were honored Wednesday.

At the top of the list of this year’s Bryan Rotary 10 list is a College Station manufacturer of portable energy storage and deployment. The sales growth over the last three years for Exothermix was over 1,700 percent.

The luncheon speaker, Brad Napp of the governor’s office of economic development and tourism, said he appreciates the integral part the Brazos Valley plays in the Texas economy. Napp also congratulated the award winners, announced Bryan/College Station will host one of the governor’s small business partnership conferences this fall at a date to be determined, and shared resources available to the owners of small and medium sized businesses.

The winners of the Bryan Rotary 10 awards were announced by Mike Wright of KBTX and Bryan Broadcasting vice president and general manager Ben Downs. Presenting the Anco Insurance award for lifetime business achievement was Marilyn Martell, the senior assistant vice chancellor for marketing and communications for the Texas A&M college of engineering.

Bryan Rotary 10 award winners with the company’s sales growth between 2014 and 2016:

1-1,745.17% Exothermix rechargable battery technology

2-499.25% A Brush Above Services

3-248.21% Barracks Construction Group

4-158.07% Frogslayer software

5-149.27% Ecozapp Pest & Termite

6-139.87% America’s Choice Roofing

7-77.02% Computers Electronics Office etc.

8-64.71% Renner Chiropractic

9-63.44% Brazos Valley Bombers baseball

10-63.16% Magruder Homes

And the winner of the Anco Insurance lifetime business achievement award was Fries Financial Services.