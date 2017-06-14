2 Odor Homers Lift Rangers over Astros, 4-2

2 Odor Homers Lift Rangers over Astros, 4-2Sports Wednesday, June 14th, 2017
HOUSTON (AP) – Rougned Odor hit a solo homer in the seventh inning and his
tiebreaking two-run shot in the eighth lifted the Texas Rangers to a 4-2 win
over the Houston Astros. Odor tied it at 2-all when he dropped the first pitch
of the seventh inning from Chris Devenski into the front row in right field. He
was at it again in the eighth when, after a single by Jonathan Lucroy with two
outs, he connected off Luke Gregerson into the seats in left field to put Texas
up 4-2.
Posted by Brad Mitchell on Jun 14 2017.