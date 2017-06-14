2 Odor Homers Lift Rangers over Astros, 4-2

HOUSTON (AP) – Rougned Odor hit a solo homer in the seventh inning and his

tiebreaking two-run shot in the eighth lifted the Texas Rangers to a 4-2 win

over the Houston Astros. Odor tied it at 2-all when he dropped the first pitch

of the seventh inning from Chris Devenski into the front row in right field. He

was at it again in the eighth when, after a single by Jonathan Lucroy with two

outs, he connected off Luke Gregerson into the seats in left field to put Texas

up 4-2.