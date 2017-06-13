Northbound Freeway Exit At University Is Closed

Some motorists headed north on Rudder Freeway in College Station were caught off-guard Tuesday by the closure of the University Drive exit.

The TxDOT Bryan district office reports weather permitting, the exit will reopen Thursday morning.

The exit was closed because TxDOT crews are reducing the length of the concrete median on the northbound frontage road.

That will give motorists who are exiting and those on the frontage road more room to merge.