Martin Picked by Astros in Second Round of the MLB Draft

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M right-handed pitcher Corbin Martin was selected in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros with the 56th overall pick Monday evening.

Martin became the highest selection for the Aggies since 2012 when Tyler Naquin and Michael Wacha were selected by the Cleveland Indians and St. Louis Cardinals with the 15th and 19th picks, respectively.

The Cypress, Texas native has pitched in 23 contests in 2017, including 12 starts. He owns a 7-3 record with a 3.35 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 86.0 innings. In his 12 starts this season, Martin is 5-1 with a 3.01 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 68.2 innings.

For his career, Martin is 11-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 130.2 innings of work.

In 2016, he pitched in 16 games, notching a 2-1 record with a 5.47 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 26.1 innings. He went 1-1 with a 4.40 ERA in his 13 relief appearances. Summer 2016 he blossomed in the Cape Cod League pitching for the Falmouth Commodores. In 14 games out of the bullpen he logged six saves, a 1.14 ERA and 22 strikeouts (3 walks) in 15.2 innings to earn All-Cape Code League recognition.

As a freshman he worked 14 games, all out of the bullpen, posting a 2-0 record with a 2.95 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18.1 innings.

