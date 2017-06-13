Dillard Hired as new Head Baseball Coach at Bryan High

Dillard Hired as new Head Baseball Coach at Bryan HighFeatured Stories, Sports Tuesday, June 13th, 2017
James Dillard is a former graduate of Bryan High School, who played his baseball under Coach Harry Francis. Coach Dillard has been a Head Baseball coach for the last 11 years. He started his head coaching career at Normangee High School, before moving on to O’ Donnell High School.
After O’Donnell, Dillard moved on to Rusk High School and has been at Magnolia West High School for the last 5 years. Dillard has been to the playoffs at each of his 4 head coaching stops, reaching the state regional quaterfinals while in O’Donnell. Dillard picked up his 200th win as a head coach this past year while at Magnolia West. Dillard is married to Stephanie Dillard who is also a teacher and coach. They have 2 boys Tagertt (10) and Easton (3).
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=116652