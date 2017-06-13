Dillard Hired as new Head Baseball Coach at Bryan High

James Dillard is a former graduate of Bryan High School, who played his baseball under Coach Harry Francis. Coach Dillard has been a Head Baseball coach for the last 11 years. He started his head coaching career at Normangee High School, before moving on to O’ Donnell High School.

After O’Donnell, Dillard moved on to Rusk High School and has been at Magnolia West High School for the last 5 years. Dillard has been to the playoffs at each of his 4 head coaching stops, reaching the state regional quaterfinals while in O’Donnell. Dillard picked up his 200th win as a head coach this past year while at Magnolia West. Dillard is married to Stephanie Dillard who is also a teacher and coach. They have 2 boys Tagertt (10) and Easton (3).

” Thanks to Coach Angel, Coach Rogers and Mr. Buban for this wonderful opportunity. I am excited to be a Bryan Viking and excited to follow great coaches’ Harry Francis and my mentor David Powers, both are great men and great leaders who have helped make Viking baseball what it is today. My family and I are proud to be back home and to be a part of the Bryan community. We look forward to what’s ahead for Viking baseball and its a great day to be a Viking”

“James Dillard is not only a great Baseball Coach but is also a man of great character and we are exited about Coach Dillard leading the Bryan Baseball Program.” Lance Angel, Athletic Director.

Story courtesy of Bryan ISD