Darvish Leads Rangers Past Astros

Yu Darvish pitched seven solid innings and Nomar Mazara hit a three-run homer as the Rangers handed the Astros their fifth loss in seven games, 6-1. Darvish blanked the American League’s top team until Alex Bregman’s RBI single in the fifth. Rougned Odor and Joey Gallo laced back-to-back doubles to put Texas ahead 2-0 in the third inning. The outcome drops the Astros to 44-21 and leaves them atop the AL West by 12 games over Texas, Seattle and Los Angeles.