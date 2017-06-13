Darvish Leads Rangers Past Astros

Darvish Leads Rangers Past AstrosSports Tuesday, June 13th, 2017
Yu Darvish pitched seven solid innings and Nomar Mazara hit a three-run homer as the Rangers handed the Astros their fifth loss in seven games, 6-1. Darvish blanked the American League’s top team until Alex Bregman’s RBI single in the fifth. Rougned Odor and Joey Gallo laced back-to-back doubles to put Texas ahead 2-0 in the third inning. The outcome drops the Astros to 44-21 and leaves them atop the AL West by 12 games over Texas, Seattle and Los Angeles.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=116633
Posted by Zach Taylor on Jun 13 2017. Filed under Sports.