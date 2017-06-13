Bryan Council & Staff Respond To Castle Heights Neighborhood Requests

Two members of the Bryan city council say three and a half years of requests from one neighborhood are not falling on deaf ears.

Reuben Marin joined Prentiss Madison, who represents the Castle Heights area east of the freeway along Highway 21, for an update during the council’s June 6th meeting.

Madison said there is not a week that goes by that he is not in contact with city staff asking about neighborhood requests about calls to clean up a creek where there is no public access among other things.

Deputy city manager Hugh Walker added the city’s thoroughfare plan does not include extending Clark Street in Castle Heights to Old Reliance Road.

But another request, widening the existing Clark Street, is in the city’s capital improvements plan database.